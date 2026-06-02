Wildberries expected to acquire stake in AliExpress Russia

Wildberries may enter the capital of AliExpress Russia. According to the Svobodnaya Kassa publication, citing sources in the retail market, the deal is expected to be finalized by September of this year. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, the largest shareholder of AliExpress Russia is Alibaba Group, which owns a 47.85% stake. Among the Russian co-founders are Alisher Usmanov's USM holding (24.3%), VK (15%), and RDIF (12.8%). Although the deal has not been officially confirmed yet, if it goes through, it could significantly shift the balance of power in the online retail market.

Representatives of AliExpress CIS provided an official comment, stating that they continue to develop partnerships with local services. As part of the collaboration, AliExpress users can now choose to have their purchases delivered to Wildberries pickup points (PVZ). Additionally, since January, some Russian customers have been able to pay for goods using WB Koshelyok.

Currently, the companies are testing access to Chinese goods for Wildberries users in Russia and CIS countries. This will help make the unique and wide assortment of AliExpress more accessible to customers in the region.

Previously, the platform also introduced the ability to authorize via Yandex ID, pay using Yandex Pay, and pick up orders from Yandex Market points.