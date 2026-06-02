NVIDIA introduces new RTX Spark processor for AI agents

At the Computex exhibition in Taipei, NVIDIA unveiled a new processor for PCs called RTX Spark. The company calls this development a "superchip"; it delivers 1 petaflop of performance and is specifically designed to securely run AI agents like OpenClaw or Hermes Agent. With this innovation, NVIDIA aims to expand its share in the $200 billion CPU market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Windows PCs equipped with the new RTX Spark chips will go on sale this fall. They will be manufactured by leading brands such as ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, and MSI, with Acer and Gigabyte joining the list later. Thanks to a special "sandbox" technology developed in partnership with Microsoft, users will be able to run large language models (LLMs) directly on their devices without cloud services.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang noted that this technology will end the era of manually opening, clicking, and typing in applications. "With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you simply ask—and the computer does the work," he said. The system is expected to become a primary tool not only for creators and gamers but also for billions of AI agents that automate daily tasks.

Currently, over 100 software developers, including Adobe, Blender, ComfyUI, Riot Games, and Xbox, have confirmed support for the new chip. NVIDIA promises that its RTX technology will improve image quality and accelerate AI functions in over 1,000 games and applications. This is a significant step for NVIDIA in returning to the ARM-based Windows market following the failure of Surface RT in 2013.