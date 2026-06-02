Yandex introduces a smart sensor that detects even a person sitting on a sofa

·53·Technology
Yandex introduces a smart sensor that detects even a person sitting on a sofa

Yandex has expanded its smart home ecosystem by unveiling a new type of presence sensor. Company representatives explain that, unlike standard motion sensors, this device can detect not only activity but also the precise location of people in a room. This allows for the creation of more complex and flexible automation scenarios. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The device operates based on a millimeter-wave radar sensor. It scans the space by analyzing wave reflections, allowing it to detect a person even when they are motionless—for example, while reading a book or watching TV. The sensor is capable of monitoring three different zones within a single room.

This function allows for individual lighting and climate control settings for different parts of a room. For instance, lights can turn on only when someone is at a desk, or the temperature can automatically drop when a person is lying in bed. Detection zones are managed via the «Дом с Алисой» app.

The sensor can be configured to send a smartphone notification, make a call, or send an SMS if an intruder is detected when the house should be empty. The new device supports the Matter over Wi-Fi standard, ensuring that smart home local scenarios function even without an internet connection.

The device can be mounted on a wall, ceiling, or placed on a table. It has a 120-degree field of view and a range of up to 8 meters. This technology is expected to take smart home systems to a new level.

YandexSmart HomeTechnologyGadgetMatter
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Abror Shuhratov
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