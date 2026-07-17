Patreon intensifies fight against AI bots: No more asking for permission

·21·Technology
Patreon intensifies fight against AI bots: No more asking for permission

The popular platform for creators, Patreon, has announced strict measures against bots that scrape data without permission to train AI systems. The company is moving beyond simply requesting that bots not collect data, shifting toward technically blocking them entirely. This step aims to protect copyrights and prevent creators' work from being exploited by AI models for free. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Patreon is expanding its partnership with internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare in this fight. Using the AI Crawl Control technology provided by Cloudflare, the platform now automatically detects bots scanning its content and restricts their access. According to company representatives, previous measures were insufficient as AI scrapers are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Moving from robots.txt to real blocking

Previously, like many sites, Patreon used a robots.txt file to indicate which pages bots should not scan. However, this method was advisory rather than mandatory. Many AI companies ignored these instructions and continued to use creators' private content as fuel for their models. As noted on the Patreon blog, "Consent should not depend on how the scraper behaves."

When the new system was tested, the number of weekly AI bot attempts dropped from several thousand to zero. This shows that previous advisory restrictions were almost ineffective and that bots were openly violating site rules. Now, Patreon can also protect its updated features like Home Feed and Quips from bots.

Creator rights and new strategy

According to Patreon's Chief Product Officer, Drew Rowny, on most internet platforms, creators are forced to agree to have their work used for AI training to expand their audience. Patreon is choosing a different path: authors should have the right to fully control how the fruits of their labor are used while growing their audience.

At the same time, the platform will not block all bots. Search engine indexing bots—agents that direct users to Patreon pages and organize information—will remain allowed. Only bots that steal data to train neural networks will face restrictions.

These changes come at a time when tensions between content creators and AI giants are rising worldwide. Services like Cloudflare are now offering site owners the ability to sell their data to bots on a paid basis (Pay Per Crawl). Patreon does not intend to engage in such sales for now, focusing instead on protecting the intellectual property of its creators.

PatreonArtificial IntelligenceCloudflareTechnologyCopyright
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Linus Torvalds and AI: Linux founder responds sharply to criticsLinus Torvalds and AI: Linux founder responds sharply to criticsToday, 20:53Amazon system error: AWS users charged billions of dollars in debtAmazon system error: AWS users charged billions of dollars in debtToday, 20:22The most durable battery for Tesla electric vehicles has been identifiedThe most durable battery for Tesla electric vehicles has been identifiedToday, 20:21reMarkable Paper Pure Introduced: A New Tablet Free From DistractionsreMarkable Paper Pure Introduced: A New Tablet Free From DistractionsToday, 19:59A New Era in the Startup World: Secrets to Raising Investment Without a ProductA New Era in the Startup World: Secrets to Raising Investment Without a ProductToday, 19:58itel introduces compact Zeno power bank capable of charging laptopsitel introduces compact Zeno power bank capable of charging laptopsToday, 19:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures