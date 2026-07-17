Ballon d’Or 2026: Kylian Mbappe drops out of contention, Lionel Messi closes in

The race for the Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best player in world football, has intensified. However, Kylian Mbappe, once considered a top candidate for the 2026 award, has seen his chances all but vanish. In an interview with Goal.com, former player Jeremie Aliadiere downplayed the French striker's prospects. This is reported by Goal.com.

Although Kylian Mbappe recorded high individual numbers for Real Madrid and the France national team last season, the lack of team trophies is working against him. Specifically, Real Madrid finishing a second consecutive season without major silverware and France's failure on the international stage have dashed Mbappe's hopes for the prestigious award.

Lack of trophies and international defeat

Mbappe proved he is one of the best strikers on the planet by scoring eight goals in the major tournament held in North America. However, a semi-final defeat to Spain delayed his international success. According to Ballon d’Or criteria, alongside individual statistics, winning prestigious tournaments like the Champions League or the World Cup is required.

Jeremie Aliadiere noted that Mbappe had a fantastic season individually and carried his team in many matches. However, failing to win any trophies with Real Madrid puts him behind in the voting process. A similar situation is observed with England striker Harry Kane, who has also dropped out of the list of contenders due to a lack of silverware.

Lionel Messi and the step toward a ninth Ballon d’Or

Unlike Mbappe, Argentina captain Lionel Messi is once again returning to the pinnacle of world football. The Argentine legend led his team to the World Cup final and managed to score eight goals during the tournament. If Argentina defeats Spain in the final to defend their title, it is almost certain that Messi will secure his ninth Ballon d’Or.

Messi is currently seen as the main favorite for this award. The experienced player's consistency on the international stage and his role in decisive matches set him apart from the young stars. The football community expects that Mbappe will have to wait at least another 12 months for his next opportunity, as in the current climate, trophy counts outweigh individual skill.