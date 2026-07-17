The most durable battery for Tesla electric vehicles has been identified

·0·Technology
The most durable battery for Tesla electric vehicles has been identified

In the electric vehicle market, battery lifespan and capacity retention remain among the most critical factors for buyers. A large-scale study conducted by the Swedish company Carla, which specializes in the sale of used electric vehicles, has revealed an unexpected truth. It turns out that the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries from CATL, installed in Tesla Model 3 vehicles, last longer than all other types of batteries. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The study analyzed the results of 9,954 real-world tests conducted between 2022 and 2024 using the AVILOO diagnostic system. The results showed that even after covering more than 100,000 kilometers, the Tesla Model 3 equipped with a CATL battery retained 93.3% of its original capacity. This figure is significantly higher than that of nickel-based batteries, which are considered more expensive and technologically complex.

Nickel vs. Phosphate

For comparison, versions with nickel batteries manufactured by LG Chem showed a result of 91.5%, while modifications equipped with Panasonic batteries occupied the lower rungs of the list with 89.8% and 88.2%. Thus, it was determined that the difference in battery durability between vehicles of the same model can reach up to 5%.

Experts explain that the success of LFP batteries is due to the thermal stability of their chemical composition. Lithium-iron-phosphate batteries are resistant to high temperatures and do not lose their properties over long periods. This provides a significant advantage, especially in hot climates or during frequent charging cycles.

Convenience in use

Another important aspect is that Tesla recommends that owners of nickel-battery vehicles charge them to 80-90% for daily use. LFP batteries, however, easily accept charging up to 100%, and this has almost no effect on their degradation (wear). This allows drivers to use the full potential of the vehicle with peace of mind.

Tesla's shift to LFP batteries in base versions of popular models like the Model 3 and Model Y was initially seen as a measure to reduce costs and dependence on nickel. However, in practice, this decision proved justified not only economically but also technically. Given that electric vehicles are becoming popular in Uzbekistan, models equipped with CATL batteries may serve as the most optimal choice for long-term use.

According to ixbt.com, these research results are also expected to influence the pricing of electric vehicles in the secondary market. It is natural that buyers will now pay special attention not only to the mileage but also to which brand of battery is installed in the vehicle.

TeslaCATLElectric VehicleBatteryTechnology
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