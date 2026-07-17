Mohamed Salah nears move to Turkey: Besiktas makes major offer

Having left Liverpool, Mohamed Salah could continue his career in Turkey. Besiktas has offered the 34-year-old Egyptian star a short-term contract with a high salary.

It is reported that the initial meeting between the parties was positive. Now the main question is: will Salah agree to a significant pay cut?

What kind of contract did Besiktas offer?

According to A Spor, Mohamed Salah has held initial negotiations with Besiktas representatives.

The Turkish club offered the player:

a one-year contract;

an option to extend the deal for another season;

a salary of 12 million euros per year.

According to the source, the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere and the parties may continue negotiations.

Salah earned much more in England

After signing a new contract with Liverpool in 2025, the Egyptian forward became the highest-paid player in the club's history.

His annual salary in England was 20.8 million pounds, which is approximately 24.5 million euros.

Therefore, the Besiktas offer is nearly half of Salah's previous salary. This difference could be one of the main issues in the negotiations.

What was his performance last season?

Salah made 41 appearances for Liverpool last season.

In these matches, the player:

scored 12 goals;

provided 10 assists.

After that, he left the English club and is currently on the verge of choosing the next stage of his career.

Salah is valued at 22 million euros

Transfermarkt portal has valued Mohamed Salah's current transfer market value at 22 million euros.

However, his age, high salary, and contract demands may affect a potential deal. At the same time, Salah's experience and international reputation would be of great importance to Besiktas both on the pitch and commercially.

If the negotiations are successful, Mohamed Salah could become one of the biggest transfers in the history of the Turkish league.