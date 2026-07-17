Amazon system error: AWS users charged billions of dollars in debt

A major technical glitch occurred in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) system, the cloud computing division of Amazon. As a result, many customers witnessed astronomical debts—amounting to millions and even billions of dollars—appearing on their accounts for unused services. This incident has heightened concerns in the global market regarding the stability of cloud infrastructure security and billing systems. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

On Friday morning, many AWS users were shocked by unexpected notifications. According to screenshots posted on social media, particularly on the Reddit platform, some companies were issued invoices for the current month totaling up to $2.5 billion. However, the actual consumption of these customers did not even amount to a small fraction of such a large sum.

Causes of the technical glitch

Official Amazon representatives addressed the situation, confirming that the issue was related to changes in the company's billing calculation subsystem. According to the company, incorrect data began to appear on Thursday evening. Initial attempts and rollback efforts did not yield the expected results, which further expanded the scale of the problem.

An update posted on the company's status page states that the figures shown do not reflect the actual usage levels of customers. This is merely a visual error in the billing portal, and it is highly unlikely that such funds will be deducted from users' bank accounts. However, such an error itself causes significant inconvenience for large corporations in financial reporting and planning.

Customer reaction and security

Many users reported unjustified debts ranging from several million to hundreds of millions of dollars. Given that specialists and local IT companies in Uzbekistan often use AWS services for international projects, such global glitches serve as a warning for local market participants. Errors in billing systems can damage not only financial standing but also the company's reputation.

Currently, Amazon engineers are working to fully resolve the glitch. The company urged users to remain calm, stating that all incorrect calculations will be corrected within the coming hours and real metrics will be restored. Such incidents once again prove that one cannot fully rely on the automated systems of cloud providers.

As a reminder, AWS holds a leading position in the global cloud services market, and giants like Netflix and Airbnb, as well as thousands of small startups, rely on its infrastructure. Therefore, any small error in the billing system causes a major resonance on a global scale.