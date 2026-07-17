Amazon system error: AWS users charged billions of dollars in debt

·0·Technology
Amazon system error: AWS users charged billions of dollars in debt

A major technical glitch occurred in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) system, the cloud computing division of Amazon. As a result, many customers witnessed astronomical debts—amounting to millions and even billions of dollars—appearing on their accounts for unused services. This incident has heightened concerns in the global market regarding the stability of cloud infrastructure security and billing systems. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

On Friday morning, many AWS users were shocked by unexpected notifications. According to screenshots posted on social media, particularly on the Reddit platform, some companies were issued invoices for the current month totaling up to $2.5 billion. However, the actual consumption of these customers did not even amount to a small fraction of such a large sum.

Causes of the technical glitch

Official Amazon representatives addressed the situation, confirming that the issue was related to changes in the company's billing calculation subsystem. According to the company, incorrect data began to appear on Thursday evening. Initial attempts and rollback efforts did not yield the expected results, which further expanded the scale of the problem.

An update posted on the company's status page states that the figures shown do not reflect the actual usage levels of customers. This is merely a visual error in the billing portal, and it is highly unlikely that such funds will be deducted from users' bank accounts. However, such an error itself causes significant inconvenience for large corporations in financial reporting and planning.

Customer reaction and security

Many users reported unjustified debts ranging from several million to hundreds of millions of dollars. Given that specialists and local IT companies in Uzbekistan often use AWS services for international projects, such global glitches serve as a warning for local market participants. Errors in billing systems can damage not only financial standing but also the company's reputation.

Currently, Amazon engineers are working to fully resolve the glitch. The company urged users to remain calm, stating that all incorrect calculations will be corrected within the coming hours and real metrics will be restored. Such incidents once again prove that one cannot fully rely on the automated systems of cloud providers.

As a reminder, AWS holds a leading position in the global cloud services market, and giants like Netflix and Airbnb, as well as thousands of small startups, rely on its infrastructure. Therefore, any small error in the billing system causes a major resonance on a global scale.

AmazonAWSTechnologyBillingCloud Computing
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Patreon intensifies fight against AI bots: No more asking for permissionPatreon intensifies fight against AI bots: No more asking for permissionToday, 20:24The most durable battery for Tesla electric vehicles has been identifiedThe most durable battery for Tesla electric vehicles has been identifiedToday, 20:21reMarkable Paper Pure Introduced: A New Tablet Free From DistractionsreMarkable Paper Pure Introduced: A New Tablet Free From DistractionsToday, 19:59A New Era in the Startup World: Secrets to Raising Investment Without a ProductA New Era in the Startup World: Secrets to Raising Investment Without a ProductToday, 19:58itel introduces compact Zeno power bank capable of charging laptopsitel introduces compact Zeno power bank capable of charging laptopsToday, 19:50Starlink Mobile technology arrives in Europe: Standard smartphones connect to satellitesStarlink Mobile technology arrives in Europe: Standard smartphones connect to satellitesToday, 19:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures