Amazon-owned Zoox robotaxis recalled due to smoke

·34·Technology
Amazon-owned Zoox robotaxis recalled due to smoke

The Amazon-owned startup Zoox has announced a software recall for its driverless robotaxis. This decision follows an incident in June where one of the company's autonomous vehicles struggled to navigate through a smoke-filled fire zone, obstructing emergency services. This situation highlights that robotics and AI still face limitations in complex real-world scenarios, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

It is reported that the incident occurred at the end of June, but details have only now been disclosed. When the Zoox robotaxi encountered the fire zone, the system became confused due to the thick smoke covering the area. The vehicle braked sharply and attempted to move away from the scene, but eventually came to a complete stop. Fortunately, there were no passengers on board at the time, and no one was injured.

Safety and emergency situations

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the robotaxi entered an area not yet secured by fire safety personnel. When the vehicle could no longer navigate itself, a remote operator had to intervene. The operator reversed the vehicle to clear the path for firefighters. As reported by ixbt.com, this incident caused serious concern among NHTSA leadership.

In a letter to autonomous vehicle developers, NHTSA administrator Jonathan Morrison emphasized that obstructing emergency services is unacceptable. He stated that fire or accident scenes are not "rare events" but a daily reality. Therefore, robotaxis must be able to detect and respond appropriately to such situations; otherwise, it is considered a technical deficiency.

Systemic issues and updates

Zoox has released a software update for its fleet of 105 vehicles. According to company representatives, the new algorithm improves sensor performance in smoky environments and prevents similar situations. It is worth noting that this is not the first recall for Zoox this year. Previously, in March, the software was revised due to issues with sudden braking.

Not only Zoox, but other giants in the industry, such as Waymo, are facing similar problems. According to TechCrunch, Waymo robotaxis have obstructed emergency services at least six times as of March this year. In some cases, rescuers had to manually push the robotaxis aside. This indicates that much work remains to be done for the full integration of autonomous vehicles into urban infrastructure.

Currently, Zoox is testing its services in Las Vegas and San Francisco. The company's robotaxis have a unique design, lacking steering wheels and pedals. Therefore, the company is expected to receive an exemption from federal safety standards to begin commercial operations. If technical issues are resolved, this project could completely transform the urban transport system.

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