itel introduces compact Zeno power bank capable of charging laptops

·13·Technology
itel introduces compact Zeno power bank capable of charging laptops

The itel brand, known for its affordable devices in the modern gadget market, has unveiled its new Zeno series of power banks. This line is attracting user attention with its ability to charge not only smartphones but also laptops. According to ixbt.com, the new devices combine high power and a compact design. This is reported by news source.

The Zeno series is produced in two capacities: 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh. Both models support fast charging technology up to 45 W. This is sufficient to fully charge tablets and energy-efficient laptops, making the device an indispensable companion for both daily use and long trips.

Convenience and innovative design solutions

One of the most unique features of the new power banks is the braided USB-C cable integrated into the housing. This solution relieves the user from the worry of carrying a separate cable. The durable fabric coating of the cable ensures long service life and reduces the risk of breakage.

A special LED display is located on the device body, which shows the remaining battery percentage in real time. This allows the user to monitor power levels and prevent unexpected situations. The housing is made of fire-resistant ABS+PC plastic.

Safety and efficiency

itel engineers have placed special emphasis on the device's safety system. The Zeno series is equipped with a multi-stage protection system that guards against the following:
  • Overheating of the device;
  • Voltage surges;
  • Short circuits;
  • Overcharging.

Given that itel brand products are widely available in the Uzbekistan market, these new models are expected to appear on local shelves soon. The 45 W charging capability will be particularly convenient for freelancers and students who work with laptops.

It is reported that sales of the Zeno series will begin in India on July 23. Regarding pricing, the company has maintained its traditional affordability policy: the 10,000 mAh model is priced at around $20, and the more powerful 20,000 mAh version is around $30. Compared to competitor brands with similar features, itel's offering is expected to quickly find its place in the market.

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