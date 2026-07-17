Perez considers Olise a player born for Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not giving up on the idea of adding another major star to the squad. The head of the Madrid club sees Michael Olise as a player perfectly suited to the 'Royal Club' style.

However, Bayern Munich is not willing to let one of its leaders go easily. Therefore, a potential transfer could require a very large sum.

Perez personally wants the Olise transfer

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Florentino Perez is seriously committed to the idea of bringing the French player to Real Madrid.

The club president believes the 24-year-old midfielder's technique, speed, and attacking versatility are a perfect fit for the Madrid style of play.

According to the source, Perez is even trying to convince the executives around him that Olise is a player born for Real Madrid.

Could Olise move to Madrid this summer?

Reports circulating in the European press suggest that Michael Olise is ready to leave Bayern Munich this summer and join Real Madrid.

However, the player's desire may not be enough for the transfer to happen. The Munich club sees him as one of the key players for the team's future.

Bayern does not want to sell its star

The Bayern Munich management has no intention of parting ways with Olise for now.

For this reason, if the Madrid side begins official negotiations, the German club is expected to demand a very large sum. Some experts do not rule out that this deal could become one of the most expensive transfers in Real Madrid's history.

Olise valued at 150 million euros

The Transfermarkt portal estimates the current transfer value of the French player at 150 million euros.

This figure alone means that negotiations will not be easy for Real Madrid. Even if Bayern agrees to sell, the Madrid side may have to spend a record amount of money.

Now the main question is: can Florentino Perez pull off his next big transfer idea?