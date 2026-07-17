A New Era in the Startup World: Secrets to Raising Investment Without a Product

·25·Technology
A New Era in the Startup World: Secrets to Raising Investment Without a Product

The rapid development of AI technologies is creating new demands in the startup ecosystem. Today, many investors require a finished product at the early stages of a project, which poses challenges for young entrepreneurs. It has been announced that a special session dedicated to this exact issue will be held at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 conference in San Francisco. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, the panel discussion titled "Winning Pre-Seed Without a Product" will analyze how founders who do not yet have a finished product (MVP) but possess a promising idea can secure funding at the pre-seed stage. This is particularly important at a time when AI startups are capturing the market and competition is intensifying.

The Art of Persuading Investors

At the event, industry experts will teach methods of effective storytelling and how to instill deep confidence in investors regarding a project. Currently, investors are focusing not only on technical solutions but also on the founder's vision and approach to problem-solving. This experience can also be useful for young startups in Uzbekistan, as the venture capital culture is gradually taking shape in the local market.

Axiom Partners founder Venkatachalam will participate in the session. Having previously worked at Khosla Ventures and Social Capital, he was among the first to invest in successful projects such as Groq, GalileoAI, and FirefliesAI. His new $52 million fund is specifically aimed at connecting AI founders with experienced professionals.

Additionally, True Ventures managing partner Agarwal will share his expertise. Since 2008, he has worked with over 500 companies and more than 1,000 founders. According to Agarwal, the transformation of corporate infrastructure in the era of AI is opening doors to new opportunities, and the maturity of an idea plays a key role in this process.

Economic Inclusivity and Acceleration

Clements from Slauson & Co. will also join the discussion, focusing on supporting small businesses and expanding economic opportunities. The accelerator program established by his company helps early-stage entrepreneurs find their path.

The conference will cover the following key areas:

  • Negotiating with investors without a product;
  • Making operational decisions and building a go-to-market strategy;
  • Accelerating project development using AI tools;
  • Latest trends and requirements in the venture capital market.
TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 is scheduled to take place from October 13-15 at the Moscone West center. This conference is one of the most prestigious platforms for the global tech community, and the knowledge gained is expected to determine the success of startups.

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