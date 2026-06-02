Xiaomi launches digital vacuum cleaning service for air conditioners

Xiaomi has announced significant results for its digital vacuum cleaning service for air conditioners, provided through Mi Home service centers. In the six months since the service was launched, over one million households have used it. Currently, the service network covers 31 administrative regions of the country. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to company data, customer satisfaction is very high, with over 99 percent of users fully satisfied with the service provided. At the same time, Xiaomi is actively developing its specialist training system. Over 100,000 installers have been trained through online and offline courses, which helps improve the quality of equipment installation and maintenance.

The uniqueness of the service lies in the digital control of the vacuum cleaning process using intelligent devices. The system records cleaning parameters and minimizes the impact of human error. Errors made using traditional methods could reduce the efficiency of climate control equipment.

Xiaomi experts note that improperly performed vacuum cleaning degrades cooling and heating processes and shortens the equipment's service life. The new service generates a report for each stage, ensuring process transparency and the ability to verify results.

As a reminder, Xiaomi previously introduced a new smart air conditioner called Mijia Air Conditioner GentleAir for the global market. The company is focusing not only on manufacturing modern devices but also on providing high-tech maintenance for them.