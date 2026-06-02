Amazon Prime Day 2026 to take place from June 23-26

·45·Technology
Amazon Prime Day 2026 to take place from June 23-26

Amazon announced on Tuesday that its annual Prime Day shopping event will take place from June 23-26 this year. This year's discount season is starting slightly earlier than usual, as Prime Day events are typically held in July. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the company's official blog, Prime members can purchase leading brands, trending products, and Amazon exclusive items at affordable prices. Additionally, new groceries, summer gear, and back-to-school essentials will be available with fast and free delivery.

While Prime Day was previously associated with high-end and luxury goods, in recent years, shoppers have focused more on daily necessities. Amazon representatives told CNBC that groceries and household items will take center stage in this year's promotion.

This strategy makes sense in the current economic climate. According to the University of Michigan, consumer sentiment in the US hit a record low in May due to complex economic conditions. Nevertheless, during last year's Prime Day, US retailers recorded $24.1 billion in online sales.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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