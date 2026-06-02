Back to 2021: GeForce RTX 3060 is back on sale

Colorful has resumed shipments of GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics cards in the Chinese market. According to Board Channels Forums, the Colorful Battle Axe GeForce RTX 3060 DUO 12G V2 model has reappeared on shelves. While current supply volumes are limited to a few dozen cards per region, the company plans to establish a weekly delivery system. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The wholesale price for this graphics card is set at 2,200 yuan (approximately $325). In the official Colorful store, it is being sold for 2,349 yuan, or about $347. Interestingly, this price is even higher than its debut price five years ago. The product page indicates that orders will begin shipping this week and will reach owners by June 5th.

The return of the RTX 3060 12GB to the market confirms rumors that NVIDIA is resuming production of these GPUs. New batches from brands like ASUS, MSI, and Galax are expected soon. As a reminder, the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB first launched in 2021 with a recommended price of $329 and became the most popular graphics card among Steam users.

Information from Board Channels Forums is typically provided by employees of graphics card manufacturers and system integrators, so leaks from this source are often accurate. Additionally, AMD officially unveiled its Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition yesterday.