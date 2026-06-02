New “React with Video” feature launched on X social network

The social network X, owned by Elon Musk, has introduced a new “React with Video” feature aimed at expanding interaction options on the platform. This innovation is seen as an alternative to the Repost button. Now, users are no longer limited to simply sharing posts or writing text via Quote Post, but can leave video reactions to posts. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The new feature is primarily designed for content creators, who can develop their personal brands by reacting to others' content. Nikita Bier, head of product at X, noted that comments are one of the most important pillars of the social network, and sometimes conveying thoughts via video is the most effective method.

Currently, the “React with Video” feature is available on iOS devices, but the company promises to roll it out for Android and web versions soon. Users will be able to use modes like “green screen” or “split screen” when recording videos. This allows for a closer connection with the audience through facial expressions and tone of voice.

In recent months, the X platform has implemented a series of changes for creators. These include the introduction of “Paid Partnership” labels and updates to the Creator Subscriptions system. Additionally, in April, the company strengthened its fight against low-quality and clickbait content by reducing payments to accounts that distribute such material.

According to data, the number of X users is growing steadily. Based on reports from SpaceX, as of March 2026, the number of platform users reached 550 million, which is significantly higher than the 520 million recorded in December 2025.