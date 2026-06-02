Mirror founder Brynn Putnam raises $20 million for new startup Board

New York-based startup Board has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Union Square Ventures. Founder Brynn Putnam is previously known for selling her fitness startup Mirror to Lululemon for $500 million. The new investment round also included participation from notable angel investors such as Biz Stone, Tim Ferriss, and Scott Belsky. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

The Board device is a 24-inch touchscreen mounted in a wooden frame that uses special technology to recognize physical game pieces. The device combines the tactile feel of traditional board games with the interactivity of video games. Currently, the device is used in tens of thousands of homes, schools, and hospitals across all US states.

Along with the investment, the company announced the Board Studio platform. It is an AI-based system that allows users to create their own games in less than an hour using simple text prompts. The platform is scheduled to launch later this year.

According to Brynn Putnam, the Board project serves to bring people together away from gadgets. While Mirror was focused on self-improvement, Board is aimed at strengthening family and friendly relationships. The project is succeeding at a time when interest in consumer technology is being reignited by AI technologies.