Trump signs new executive order on artificial intelligence oversight

·51·Technology
Trump signs new executive order on artificial intelligence oversight

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday granting the government the ability to review powerful AI models before they are released to the public. According to the document, AI companies are asked to voluntarily submit their new models to the government 30 days before product release for testing or evaluation. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The initial draft of the order provided for a 90-day period, but technology industry representatives demanded that this be shortened to two weeks. Trump was supposed to sign a stricter version of the order at the end of May, but the process was delayed following objections from industry figures such as venture capitalist David Sacks. The President stated at the time that he did not want to hinder AI companies in their competition with China.

The document released on Tuesday specifically notes that no mandatory government licensing or permit requirements will be introduced for the development, publication, or distribution of new AI models. Although Trump planned to sign the order in the presence of Silicon Valley executives, the document was ultimately signed behind closed doors.

In addition to the voluntary review process, the order tasks the Department of Justice with prioritizing crimes such as AI-assisted hacking and unauthorized access. This is not the president's first executive order on artificial intelligence; last December, he ordered the creation of a national policy framework to harmonize state AI laws.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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