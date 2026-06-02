OpenAI introduces new Codex tools for office workers

·62·Technology
OpenAI introduces new Codex tools for office workers

OpenAI has announced a new set of capabilities for its Codex platform aimed at attracting corporate users. These agentic tools are designed to increase workplace productivity, and according to a report released by the company, the scope of Codex usage has expanded far beyond programming. Currently, the platform's weekly active users have exceeded 5 million, which is six times higher than the figure in February. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

As part of the new features, OpenAI has launched six custom plugins. They are intended for fields such as data analysis, creative production, sales, product design, equity research, and investment banking. Each plugin includes the integrations, instructions, and context necessary to perform specific professional tasks. This allows Codex to almost completely model the workflow of a specific specialist.

OpenAI also introduced the new Sites feature. Through this function, Codex can present its work results not as a simple file, but as an interactive website. Partnerships have been established with companies such as Wix, Base44, Replit, Lovable, Figma, and Emergent to support the project. In addition, the Annotations feature allows users to highlight specific parts of a document to provide more precise instructions.

These updates were announced three weeks after the establishment of a joint venture called OpenAI Deployment Company. This entity has raised over $4 billion from global investment firms, with its primary goal being the deep integration of OpenAI technologies into business infrastructures worldwide. The company is now competing aggressively not only for individual users but also in the large corporate market against rivals like Anthropic.

OpenAICodexArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyBusiness
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