Russia's MS-21, a Boeing 737 replacement, to reach 4,000 km flight range

Russia's MS-21 aircraft is expected to confirm a flight range of up to 4,000 kilometers during upcoming certification tests. This was announced by Vadim Badekha, head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), in an interview with TASS. According to him, the airliner has significant potential to further increase this figure. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Badekha noted that these parameters fully satisfy airlines, as they cover 80–90% of the current route network. Currently, the UAC website lists the maximum flight range of the MS-21 in a two-class configuration as 3,830 km. The aircraft is designed for 175 passengers and has a maximum takeoff weight of 85 tons.

The UAC head did not rule out that as the program develops, the aircraft's characteristics, including flight range, could increase to 5,000 kilometers. Additionally, it has been reported that the Yakovlev corporation will conduct R&D by the end of 2028 to create a shortened version of the MS-21. Based on this, there are plans to develop the MS-21-210 model, which will have a lower passenger capacity but a longer flight range.

The MS-21-310 is a new-generation Russian medium-haul passenger aircraft created to replace aging Tu-154 and Tu-204 models, as well as foreign alternatives like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320. A unique feature of the design is the high proportion of composite materials (approximately 40%), making it one of the most modern Russian airliners.

The main difference between this model and previous prototypes is the use of PD-14 domestic engines, the first created for civil aviation in modern Russia. These engines play a crucial role in ensuring the aircraft's technical independence.