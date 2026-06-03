Asus Unveils Rugged ExpertCenter P200 AiO PC

Asus has introduced the new ExpertCenter P200 (PM240FA), a 24-inch all-in-one PC designed for office tasks. This device is specifically developed for reception areas, coworking spaces, and standard workstations, featuring a compact design. Ixbt.com reports .

The all-in-one is equipped with a 23.8-inch IPS Full HD display with brightness up to 300 nits. The screen also holds TÜV Rheinland eye-care certification. Inside, the device features energy-efficient AMD chips: Athlon Silver, Ryzen 3 30, or Ryzen 5 40 (15 W).

In terms of specs, the ExpertCenter P200 supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It includes a 1080p webcam with a dedicated mechanical privacy shutter for video calls.

Connectivity ports are located on the side and rear panels, including USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI 2.1. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 modules. Security is ensured via a TPM module and NIST-compliant BIOS.

The chassis fully meets US military standard MIL-STD-810H requirements, guaranteeing durability. The all-in-one weighs 5.5 kg. Pricing and release dates have not yet been announced.