Lionel Messi on Lamine Yamal: "He is one of the best players in the world"

The world of football is on the verge of another thrilling clash. In the final of the prestigious tournament held on US soil, the national teams of Argentina and Spain will compete for the main trophy. This match is the center of attention not only as a battle between two powerhouses but also as a confrontation between representatives of two generations — the legendary Lionel Messi and the young talent Lamine Yamal. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Argentina captain Lionel Messi praised the talent of the young star Lamine Yamal ahead of the decisive match. According to Goal.com, the experienced playmaker noted that he has been closely following the development of the 19-year-old winger, who is a product of the Barcelona academy. Messi has already placed Yamal, a representative of his former club, among the world's leading players.

A historic photo and symbolic coincidence

Ahead of this final, a photo from a charity project featuring Lionel Messi and an infant Lamine Yamal has resurfaced on social media. Speaking about this coincidence, Messi acknowledged that life is full of surprises. "This photo is simply incredible. I held him in my arms when he was a baby, and now we are facing each other in a World Cup final," the Argentine star emphasized.

Lionel Messi expressed confidence in Lamine Yamal's bright future. According to him, the young player has all the potential to achieve historic results. Messi added that Yamal's success is also a triumph for Barcelona, a club dear to him. However, he did not hide the fact that in the final, experience will try to contain the energy of youth.

"Lamine is a fantastic player. He plays for a club that I love and always wish the best for. At just 19, he has become one of the most recognizable faces in the world. We will give our all to ensure he doesn't show his best game in the final, even though it will be very difficult," says Lionel Messi.

Statistics and team form

Both teams have reached the final in excellent form. While the Spanish national team is on an unbeaten streak of 17 matches, Argentina has achieved 14 consecutive victories across all competitions. These figures indicate that the upcoming game will be uncompromising.

Lionel Messi is also leading the race for the tournament's top scorer. He is tied with Kylian Mbappé with eight goals. This tactical battle at the stadium in New Jersey will determine the new ruler of world football. The Spanish defense, led by Lamine Yamal, will have to perform the complex task of stopping the experienced Messi.