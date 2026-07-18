Uzbekistan enters top 10 for tactical changes at 2026 World Cup

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Uzbekistan enters top 10 for tactical changes at 2026 World Cup

Although the Uzbekistan national team did not achieve its desired results at the 2026 World Cup, it ranked among the tournament's most active teams in one specific metric.

According to Opta Analyst, the team led by Fabio Cannavaro frequently adjusted its tactical formation during matches, recording the same result as England and Iran.

Uzbekistan changed its formation multiple times in every match

Statistics show that the Uzbekistan national team changed its tactical formation an average of 2.7 times every 90 minutes.

This metric allowed the national team to secure a spot in the top ten for the most tactical changes at the World Cup.

Uzbekistan recorded the same result as England and Iran. This indicates that the coaching staff regularly adjusted the game plan based on the situation on the pitch, the opponent's actions, and the scoreline.

Two Asian teams led the list

Qatar and Jordan share the top spot in the ranking of teams that changed their tactical schemes the most. Both teams changed their formation an average of 3.3 times per 90 minutes.

The top ten looks as follows:

  1. Qatar — 3.3 times;

  2. Jordan — 3.3;

  3. Belgium — 3.0;

  4. Czech Republic — 3.0;

  5. Paraguay — 2.8;

  6. England — 2.7;

  7. Uzbekistan — 2.7;

  8. Iran — 2.7;

  9. Algeria — 2.5;

  10. Egypt — 2.4.

Thus, four Asian national teams made it into the top 10.

Cannavaro's staff responded actively to the situation

The Uzbekistan national team played three matches at the World Cup. Opta data shows that the coaching staff led by Fabio Cannavaro did not play the matches using a static scheme.

The team tried to adjust the balance between defense and attack during the match, strengthen movement on the flanks, and update player roles depending on the score.

However, tactical activity did not translate into final results — Uzbekistan ended all three group stage matches in defeat.

The first World Cup was remembered for two historic goals

Participating in the World Cup for the first time in its history, Uzbekistan competed in Group K against Portugal, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The national team's first-ever goal at a World Cup was scored by Abbosbek Fayzullayev .

Eldor Shomurodov's goal against DR Congo was recognized as the most beautiful goal of the group stage.

The results were not as expected, but Uzbekistan's first World Cup will be remembered for tactical experiments and goals that entered the country's football history.

UzbekistanWorld Cup 2026Fabio CannavaroFootball TacticsOpta Analyst
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