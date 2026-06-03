MS-21 and SJ-100 Aircraft to Be Equipped with Wi-Fi and Multimedia Systems

Russia's new MS-21 and SJ-100 passenger aircraft will be equipped with satellite internet, Wi-Fi, and entertainment systems. These technologies are expected to operate entirely on domestic hardware. Ixbt.com reports .

Vadim Badekha, Head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), stated that the relevant technical solutions have already been integrated into the aircraft design. According to him, in-flight internet connectivity will be provided entirely using Russian equipment.

This measure aims to reduce dependence on foreign technologies and ensure seamless digital services during flights. Meanwhile, the final cabin configuration—including seatback screens and other amenities—will be customized according to airline requirements.

UAC representatives emphasize that enhancing passenger comfort is a key priority in the development of these new aircraft. Modern multimedia systems are expected to elevate the in-flight experience to a new level.