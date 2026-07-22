Ferran Torres on the verge of leaving Barcelona: Spain star could move to PSG

·31·Sport
Ferran Torres on the verge of leaving Barcelona: Spain star could move to PSG

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is increasingly dissatisfied with the terms of the new contract offered by the Catalan club's management. The Spanish international, who has won major honors with the national team, considers both the financial offer and the promised playing time to be insufficient. According to ElDesmarque, negotiations between the parties have reached a deadlock, as reported by Goal.com .

Torres is demanding a stable place in the starting lineup under new head coach Hansi Flick and a significant salary increase. The player feels his efficiency on the pitch and his contribution to the team's success are not being adequately valued by the club. If Barcelona sporting director Deco does not improve the offer soon, the player is prepared to leave the team after the summer break.

The Paris option and the Luis Enrique factor

Seeking to capitalize on the situation, Paris Saint-Germain has already made contact with the player's representatives. The Parisians are offering Ferran Torres not only a higher salary but also a leading role in the team. Having worked with Luis Enrique in the Spanish national team, the forward feels the coach's trust, and this factor could be the main reason for his decision to move to the French capital.

According to statistics, since joining Barcelona from Manchester City in January 2022, Ferran Torres has made 207 appearances and scored 65 goals. Last season alone, he found the back of the net 21 times in 49 matches, becoming one of the team's most effective forwards.

Barcelona's management, noting that the player's contract runs until 2027, is planning to generate funds in the transfer market by selling him now. According to Goal.com, the club has set Torres' transfer fee at 50 million euros. These funds could be used to finance the potential transfer of Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

The player is expected to make a final decision after returning from vacation. However, if the terms offered by Barcelona do not change, it is almost certain that Ferran Torres' next destination will be Paris. This transfer could also provide the Catalan club with additional opportunities to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and register new players.

BarcelonaFerran TorresPSGTransfersFootball
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