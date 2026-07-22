“Hartz und herzlich” star Norbert dies at 63

From Germany, Norbert, known for the popular reality show “Hartz und herzlich”, has passed away at the age of 63. The creators of the RTLZWEI program announced his death on social media.

Norbert remained in the viewers' memories for his sincere relationship with Manja and his touching words, "I will love you forever." After the recent news of their engagement, this tragedy has left fans deeply saddened.

“We will miss you”

The production team announced Norbert's passing on their Instagram page and expressed their condolences to his loved ones.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Manja's long-time companion and fiancé, Norbert, has passed away at the age of 63,” the statement read.

The creators expressed their condolences to Manja, the deceased's family, and friends, writing farewell words:

“Rest in peace. We will miss you.”

The news of Norbert's death spread quickly among the show's many fans.

They met at a homeless shelter

Norbert was known to viewers primarily through his relationship with Manja. They met at a homeless shelter.

In 2024, Manja spoke in detail about their meeting and relationship on the show for the first time. The couple went through difficult and complex times in their lives.

Although they were separated for a while, Manja continued to believe in Norbert's love. Later, they reunited and restored their relationship.

“I will love you forever”

Viewers especially remember one thing Norbert said to Manja:

“I will love you forever.”

His words and his attitude toward Manja touched many fans. The couple had recently gotten engaged and were planning to build their future together.

For this reason, Norbert's unexpected death came as heavy news to the viewers who had been following their relationship.

Fans express their condolences

Hundreds of condolence comments were left under the post published by the RTLZWEI team. Users remember Norbert as a sincere person who cared for Manja.

“I am so sorry. They were very happy together. Rest in peace, dear Norbert,” wrote one of the fans.

Another viewer emphasized that Norbert was a good person for Manja and expressed condolences to all his loved ones.

Many users left heart and candle emojis in memory of the deceased. Norbert's love story with Manja will long remain in the memories of “Hartz und herzlich” fans.