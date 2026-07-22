Google makes it easier for iPhone users to switch to the Android ecosystem

Google has introduced a new migration system that fundamentally simplifies the process for iPhone users to switch to the Android ecosystem. Integrated into the Android 15 operating system, this solution removes many of the barriers encountered when transferring data from Apple devices. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The main advantage of the new technology is that users no longer need to download separate applications to wirelessly transfer data from an iPhone. Google has built this onboarding process directly into the system, making it as intuitive and fast as possible. This step is expected to significantly smooth the transition process between the two major rivals in the smartphone market.

Data scope and new capabilities

Through the new migration method, not only standard data but also highly sensitive information critical to the user is securely transferred. According to Google, the system supports the following data types:

Photos and videos;

Contacts, messages, and calendar entries;

Google Account and saved passwords;

Wi-Fi network credentials;

eSIM settings.

In particular, the automatic transfer of Wi-Fi passwords and eSIMs reduces the time required to set up a new device several times over. Previously, these processes had to be performed manually or required complex third-party software.

Currently, this update has been launched on selected Google Pixel series devices. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 and Z Fold8 flagships, officially introduced today, are among the first to benefit from this convenience.

Market competition and significance for users

In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, competition between iPhone and Android devices has always been high. Often, users hesitate to switch to a new platform for fear of losing data accumulated over the years. This solution provided by Google is aimed precisely at eliminating these psychological and technical barriers.

In the future, Google is expected to make this migration feature available to other Android manufacturers (Xiaomi, Honor, vivo, etc.). This will further accelerate the flow of users between smartphone ecosystems on a global scale.