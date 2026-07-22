4 goals from AGMK, comeback from Andijon: Matchday 13 summary

Fans witnessed productive and intense matches in the 13th round of the Uzbekistan Super League. While AGMK defeated Kokand-1912 away with a big score, Andijon erased a two-goal deficit in Tashkent to snatch a point from Lokomotiv.

The match between Mashal and Nasaf ended without a winner. The game finished 1-1, with both teams earning one point each.

Sobirjonov's brace brings a big win to AGMK

AGMK could not find the net in the first half against Kokand-1912. However, after the break, the Olmaliq club significantly increased their attacking intensity.

In the 47th minute, Asadbek Sobirjonov opened the scoring. Eight minutes later, substitute Nodirbek Abdurazzoqov doubled the visitors' lead.

In the 59th minute, Sobirjonov scored his second goal to complete his brace. Kokand-1912 reduced the deficit through Ibrohim Yoldoshev in the 66th minute, but it was not enough for a comeback.

In the 74th minute, Siavash Haqnazari scored the final goal of the match, setting the final score at 1-4.

Kokand-1912 — AGMK — 1:4

Goals: Sobirjonov, 47, 59; Abdurazzoqov, 55; Yoldoshev, 66; Haqnazari, 74.

Nasaf responded before the break

The scoring in the Mashal vs Nasaf match opened in the 18th minute. Host defender Strahinja Bosnjak found the net to put his team ahead.

However, Mashal could not maintain the lead until the end of the first half. In the 39th minute, Sardor Bahromov scored to restore parity.

Despite both teams having chances to change the result in the second half, no further goals were scored.

Mashal — Nasaf — 1:1

Goals: Bosnjak, 18; Bahromov, 39.

Lokomotiv could not hold a two-goal lead

The most dramatic match of the round took place in Tashkent. Lokomotiv took the lead at the end of the first half with a goal from Abdulloh Yoldoshev.

In the 53rd minute, Sardor Mirzayev made it 2-0. At that moment, the hosts seemed close to victory, but Andijon managed to turn the situation around.

In the 68th minute, Alexandre Androkinashvili reduced the deficit. Four minutes later, Dragan Ceran leveled the score — 2-2.

In the 79th minute, Nikolay Ivanov put Lokomotiv ahead again. However, in the 89th minute of the match, Hamidullo Karimov saved Andijon from defeat.

Lokomotiv — Andijon — 3:3

Goals: Yoldoshev, 43; Mirzayev, 53; Androkinashvili, 68; Ceran, 72; Ivanov, 79; Karimov, 89.

AGMK climbed to fourth place

Following these results, AGMK reached 22 points and moved up to the fourth position in the league table.

Lokomotiv is in seventh place with 19 points, and Nasaf is in eighth with 18 points. Andijon occupies the ninth position with 17 points.

Mashal remains at the bottom of the table with four points after 13 rounds. Although the team took a point from Nasaf, they need wins in upcoming matches to escape the danger zone.