Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Unveiled: Body Thickness Is Only 4.1 mm

·35·Technology
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Unveiled: Body Thickness Is Only 4.1 mm

South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially unveiled its latest and thinnest foldable smartphone — the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This device is capturing the attention of the tech world not only for its revolutionary design changes but also for its advanced AI capabilities and for being one of the first flagships to run on the Android 17 operating system. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra stands out for its record-breaking compactness. The device's thickness is just 4.1 mm when unfolded and 8.9 mm when folded. Weighing 215 grams, this gadget has become the thinnest flagship in the history of the Fold series. Despite this, its internal display consists of an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, supporting QXGA+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Technical Power and Camera Capabilities

The smartphone's hardware is based on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. The device's memory configuration is offered in three variants depending on user needs:

  • 12/256 GB;
  • 12/512 GB;
  • 16 GB/1 TB.
There are also significant updates in the camera system. The main module is equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, a new APV codec for 8K video recording and the Cine LUT function for professional color correction have been introduced.

Galaxy AI and Intelligent Features

Samsung engineers have enriched the large screen with updated Galaxy AI capabilities. Specifically, the updated Gemini Intelligence system is capable of executing complex scenarios across dozens of apps simultaneously. The new “My Day” summary and smart suggestion features based on correspondence serve to increase the user's daily productivity.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery, supporting 45 W wired and 20 W wireless charging. Protected against dust and water according to the IP48 standard, the smartphone features the latest communication standards such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. The device will be available in graphite, cream, and violet colors.

The arrival of this model in the market is expected to further intensify competition in the foldable smartphone segment. Samsung Knox and Knox Vault systems guarantee the security of user data.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 8 UltraSmartphoneTechnologyGalaxy AI
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