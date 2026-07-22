New social network without algorithms and ads: Yope project raises $12.3 million

At a time when modern social networks are shifting from spaces for connecting with friends to massive entertainment platforms, the startup Yope is offering a completely new format for digital interaction. Free from algorithms, ads, and public content, this platform recently secured $12.3 million in an investment round led by Northzone. The project's creators believe that the future of social networking lies not in mass appeal, but in small, private communities. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Yope app is challenging giants like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram with a unique strategy. Its primary focus is on "micro-communities"—private communication between close friends and family members. Here, users can exchange photos, videos, and messages, as well as play mini-games together, which will be introduced soon. According to TechCrunch, all accounts on the platform are set to private by default.

Artificial Intelligence and youth audience

Founder Bahram Ismailau and his team analyzed over 100,000 interviews using AI before developing this concept. Research showed that nearly 30% of young people do not want to show their personal lives to the general public and instead use "spam" or secret accounts intended only for a narrow circle. Yope aims to create a safe space for young people who do not want to be bloggers or influencers, but still wish to express themselves freely.

The Yope team plans to use AI not for content generation, but as a tool to strengthen connections between users. For example, AI will be used to create mini-games that friends can play together. In the future, the system is expected to help users find convenient places to meet in real life, book restaurants, or choose bars to watch football matches together.

Ad-free model and unique design

Another key aspect of the platform is its rejection of the traditional advertising model. Instead, a paid subscription system will be introduced for users who want access to additional features. This protects users from intrusive ads and the sale of personal data. User profiles in the app are also uniquely structured: photos are not displayed in an album format, but are placed on a "wall" as a chaotic collage.

Yope allows users to maximize the individualization of their personal space. The platform's future plans include:

Adding favorite music and interests to profiles;

Personalizing interface colors and wallpapers;

Creating stickers from photos and sharing them with friends;

Functionality for purchasing tickets to real-life events.

Considering that communication through private groups in messengers like Telegram is becoming popular among youth in the Uzbekistan market, privacy-focused platforms like Yope could attract the attention of local users in the future. Currently, the startup continues to expand globally while maintaining its AI-native nature.