Anderson Leaves Everyone Behind: The Players Whose Market Value Increased the Most

Transfermarkt has updated the estimated transfer values of players following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As a result of successful performances at the tournament, the market value of several stars has risen sharply.

The ranking is topped by England national team and Manchester City midfielder Elliot Anderson. His value jumped by 35 million euros, reaching 110 million euros.

Anderson's value increased by 35 million euros

According to Transfermarkt, the largest increase after the 2026 World Cup was recorded by Elliot Anderson.

The English midfielder's transfer value rose by 35 million euros compared to his previous valuation. As a result, he is now valued at 110 million euros.

In terms of growth, Anderson surpassed global stars such as Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappé .

Bellingham valued at 160 million euros

The next spots in the ranking are occupied by Jude Bellingham and Ayoub Bouaddi. Both players' values have increased by 30 million euros.

Bellingham's new valuation reached 160 million euros. Morocco national team player Ayoub Bouaddi is now valued at 80 million euros.

Bouaddi's high position on the list shows that there is increased market demand for young players who proved themselves during the World Cup.

Haaland and Yamal reach 220 million euros

Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal are also among the world's most valuable players following the 2026 World Cup.

The transfer value of both players was increased by 20 million euros, reaching 220 million euros.

The value of France national team striker Kylian Mbappé also rose by 20 million euros. He is now valued at 200 million euros.

Players with the highest value increase

The list published by Transfermarkt is as follows:

Elliot Anderson — 110m euros, increase of 35m; Jude Bellingham — 160m euros, increase of 30m; Ayoub Bouaddi — 80m euros, increase of 30m; Erling Haaland — 220m euros, increase of 20m; Lamine Yamal — 220m euros, increase of 20m; Kylian Mbappé — 200m euros, increase of 20m; Michael Olise — 170m euros, increase of 20m; Julian Alvarez — 120m euros, increase of 20m; Morgan Rogers — 110m euros, increase of 20m; Pau Cubarsí — 100m euros, increase of 20m; Bradley Barcola — 90m euros, increase of 20m; Gonçalo Ramos — 50m euros, increase of 20m.

Spain's championship influenced player values

The Spain national team became world champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final.

Success at the tournament also impacted the market value of Spanish players. While Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí made the list, Yamal became one of the most valuable players with 220 million euros.

Additionally, Julian Alvarez from finalists Argentina, and Mbappé, Olise, and Barcola from high-performing France were included in the list.

Market value is not the transfer fee

The figures shown by Transfermarkt are estimated market values. This sum is not necessarily the same as the actual transfer fee determined during club negotiations.

A player's age, contract duration, status in the team, statistics, and the club's willingness to sell influence the final price.

However, the update after the 2026 World Cup showed how quickly a single successful tournament can change a player's international status and market value.