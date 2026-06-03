Xiaomi Watch S5 Launched: AMOLED Display and 21-Day Battery Life

The new Xiaomi Watch S5 smartwatch from Xiaomi has gone on sale in the Russian market. This was announced by the press service of diHouse, a major distributor of consumer electronics. The new model features a 1.48-inch AMOLED display with 2500 nits brightness, and its bezels are 40% thinner than previous generations. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

The watch case is made of stainless steel, with ceramic and carbon frame options also available. The device weighs 46 grams without the strap. The Xiaomi Watch S5 runs on the new HyperOS 3 operating system and supports the Xiaomi Smart Hub function, enabling integration into the smart home ecosystem and seamless synchronization with smartphones.

One of the device's key advantages is its battery life. Thanks to an 815 mAh battery, the watch can last up to 21 days on a single charge. Additionally, the gadget features a dual-band GNSS system, over 160 sports modes, and advanced health monitoring functions. New sensors (4 LED + 4 PD) have increased heart rate measurement accuracy to 98.4%.

Interestingly, the watch includes a special "fan mode" that recognizes supportive gestures and converts them into heart rate and calorie data. The device also monitors Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and provides weekly and monthly sleep quality reports.