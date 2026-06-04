Vivo X500 Pro Max: Equipped with 200MP Periscope and Sony LOFIC Sensor

New details have emerged about Vivo's upcoming flagship, the Vivo X500 Pro Max. The device's engineering prototype features three main cameras, centered around a new-generation 50-megapixel Sony LOFIC sensor from the LYT series. This large 1/1.28-inch sensor is expected to take image quality to a new level. Ixbt.com reports .

The key feature of the camera system will be a 200-megapixel periscope module. Equipped with an enlarged 1/1.4-inch sensor, this module significantly improves optical and hybrid zoom quality, while also ensuring high detail in low-light conditions. The configuration is complemented by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone will be powered by a 2nm Dimensity 9600 series chip. The device will feature a 6.85-inch flat BOE display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. According to Digital Chat Station, this display is manufactured using LIPO technology.

Currently, the Vivo X500 Pro Max prototype is undergoing active testing. The official announcement of the series is not expected before September. Notably, the Vivo X300 Ultra model previously ranked third in the DxOMark rating, trailing behind last year's Vivo X300 Pro model.

Digital Chat Station insider had previously accurately predicted the specs of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, as well as the release of the Dimensity 9400 chip ahead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform.