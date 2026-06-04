Four 50 MP Cameras and 6500 mAh Battery: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Unveiled

Motorola has officially unveiled its new flagship, the Edge 70 Pro+ smartphone. This device is an enhanced version of the Edge 70 Pro model, featuring a periscope camera module, wireless charging technology, and an updated hardware platform. Ixbt.com reports .

The new smartphone's key feature is its camera system consisting of four 50-megapixel sensors. The main module is based on a Sony LYTIA 710 sensor with optical stabilization. The periscope module offers 3.5x optical and 50x hybrid zoom. Additionally, the system includes an ultra-wide-angle camera with macro capabilities and a 50 MP front camera.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset and features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The screen reaches a peak brightness of 5200 nits. The smartphone supports 4K video recording at 60 fps and AI-powered image processing.

Autonomy is provided by a 6500 mAh battery supporting 90 W wired, 15 W wireless, and reverse charging. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ body is protected according to IP68/IP69 and MIL-STD-810H military standards. The device runs on Android 16 with the Hello UI interface.