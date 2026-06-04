Xiaomi Launches Affordable Power Bank with Battery Health Display

Xiaomi has unveiled the new Xiaomi Power Bank 10000 Pocket Edition 2026 model in China. The device is priced at just $19. A unique feature of this gadget is its built-in battery management system, which allows users to connect it to a computer via the USB-C port to view detailed battery health information. Ixbt.com reports .

The system enables monitoring of exact charging cycle counts, temperature readings, charging history, and overall battery degradation levels. The device fully complies with China's new GB 47372-2026 safety standard. According to Xiaomi, the battery cells have successfully passed rigorous tests, including needle puncture, compression under 12 kN pressure, and exposure to 135°C heat for one hour.

The power bank features a 2C+1A port configuration: a built-in USB-C cable, an additional USB-C port, and a standard USB-A port. The integrated cable supports 22.5W two-way charging. Additionally, the device is compatible with fast charging protocols such as PD 3.0, QC 3.0, PPS, AFC, and SCP, making it universal for modern smartphones and tablets.

To ensure safety, the device incorporates a 16-step protection system against short circuits and overvoltage. The 10,000 mAh (37 Wh) capacity complies with international aviation regulations, meaning it is permitted for carry-on luggage. The casing is made of polycarbonate and ABS plastic, and it is available in light brown and grey-blue colors.