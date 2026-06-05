Dzen Platform Transitions to Cortex AI Architecture

·36·Technology
Dzen Platform Transitions to Cortex AI Architecture

The Dzen platform has announced its transition to the new Cortex artificial intelligence architecture for content processing and distribution. This update aims to rebuild the system based on modular principles. According to company representatives, the new structure allows for analyzing the content, relevance, and source credibility of publications, rather than simply responding to user clicks. As reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The main task of the reform is to identify the origin of news in an environment of information overload and find authors who add real expertise. The changes rely on four key directions. The system is moving from searching for word matches in text to analyzing semantic proximity. This helps algorithmically combine texts that are similar in meaning, even if they have different vocabulary.

The second priority is rapid fact-checking (verification). The new architecture more accurately identifies the original source of information at a time when AI-generated content is increasing. The third direction involves analyzing deep user signals, including reading articles to the end, saving them, and discussing them in messengers like Telegram.

Finally, technological adaptability allows the platform to quickly implement news and establish transparent rules for media. Priority is given to high-quality analytical materials and verified information.

DzenCortexArtificial IntelligenceAlgorithmTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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