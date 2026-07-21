"No, I entered without a casting couch": Jayrona responds sharply to unfair accusations against her

In a recent interview, actress Jayrona spoke openly about her path into the arts and the criticisms directed at her. She emphasized that when speaking about her personal experience, she only referred to situations she had personally gone through and did not intend to speak on behalf of all creative professionals.

Jayrona mentioned that she had watched interviews of other colleagues before the conversation. Through this, she anticipated the types of questions she might be asked. During the interview, the actress was asked why she was not tired of playing roles of prostitutes.

Answering this question, the actress explained that it took many years for her to find her place in the arts. According to her, because she did not agree to certain offers, her opportunities were limited, and it was difficult for her to express herself.

"I even told the director who called me: you cannot find fault with my skills. My path was delayed for years because I did not agree to the offer. The idea emerged among people that one can only enter the arts through the casting couch. No, I entered without a casting couch," said Jayrona.

Her remarks sparked various reactions on social media. While some supported the actress for speaking openly, others described her words as harsh.