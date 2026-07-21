$20,000 lawsuit over Sherali Jo‘rayev's song: Sardor Mamadaliyev speaks out on the court dispute

Singer Sardor Mamadaliyev announced that the court case involving Shohjahon and Zohirshoh Jo‘rayev is ongoing. According to him, the plaintiffs are demanding nearly $20,000 in damages for moral injury.

Sardor Mamadaliyev posted a video on social media stating that he had been summoned to court. The singer emphasized that this case is again related to the performance of Sherali Jo‘rayev's songs.

According to him, he performed the late artist's song not for commercial purposes, but as a tribute to his memory. This performance was carried out at the request of a representative from "Chotki TV." Sardor Mamadaliyev says that the person had promised to resolve the issue himself, but is now not even answering phone calls.

"I performed the song out of respect for a person, to commemorate his passing. We had no intention of making money using Sherali Jo‘rayev's name. Now they are asking for nearly $20,000 in moral damages," the singer said.

Sardor Mamadaliyev also stated that he does not believe this initiative came from Sherali Jo‘rayev's wife. In his opinion, this idea may have originated from certain individuals surrounding the late singer.

The singer expressed that such lawsuits should be stopped, concluding his statement by saying, "In this fleeting world, such things must be put to an end."