Helion Raises $465 Million for Fusion Energy

·77·Technology
Helion Raises $465 Million for Fusion Energy

American startup Helion Energy, working on commercializing fusion energy, announced it has raised $465 million in new funding. Including this round, total investments in the company exceed $1.5 billion, with its valuation reaching $15.5 billion. Helion is developing technologies to obtain infinite clean energy by replicating fusion processes occurring in stars. Ixbt.com reports .

Emphasizing that it is one of the most aggressive emerging players in the field, the company plans to start electricity production within the current decade. A key milestone for Helion is the contract with Microsoft, which aims to supply power to a data center in Washington state by 2028. Under this agreement, construction of the 50-megawatt Orion device has begun in Malaga.

Nevertheless, fusion energy remains one of the most complex engineering challenges. Many experts point out that numerous technical issues remain unresolved before the technology can be commercially applied. Additionally, independent verification of its approach is difficult due to the company's limited open scientific publications. Currently, Helion is testing its 18-meter-long Polaris system and the Tiny Merge device for faster testing of physical principles.

Helion's main competitor in the market is Commonwealth Fusion Systems. Also noteworthy is the interest shown by Sam Altman. Sam Altman is a major investor in Helion and had previously explored collaboration opportunities between Helion and OpenAI in the energy sector. Competition to achieve the first commercial result in fusion energy is intensifying.

HelionMicrosoftSam AltmanNuclear FusionTechnology
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