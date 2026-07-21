Tottenham and Napoli in talks over goalkeeper swap deal

English Premier League club Tottenham and Italy's Napoli could pull off a surprise deal in the summer transfer window. The parties are seriously considering a swap deal for their goalkeepers. As part of this agreement, Guglielmo Vicario is expected to return to Italy, while Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is set to head to the London club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Following the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri as head coach at Napoli, the team's tactical approach and squad plans have changed significantly. The new coach plans to focus on Alex Meret in goal, which has left the future of Milinkovic-Savic, signed for 22 million euros last year, in doubt. According to Goal.com, this situation has triggered negotiations with Tottenham.

Tactical changes and new projects

Last season, Tottenham fought to stay in the Premier League, finishing 17th in the table. Now, under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, the London club is actively working to strengthen its squad. Although Guglielmo Vicario is the team's first-choice goalkeeper, transfer rumors surrounding him have been persistent for some time.

According to Rai, Napoli's management wants to strengthen their defense by acquiring Vicario. Vicario has made 117 appearances for Tottenham, keeping 29 clean sheets. He also played a crucial role in the team's success in the Europa League last season.

For Milinkovic-Savic, a move to the London club could open a new chapter in his career. Seen as a goalkeeper who fits Roberto De Zerbi's style, the Serbian shot-stopper has all the physical attributes to adapt to English football. If this swap happens, both clubs will have resolved their goalkeeping issues in one move.

Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing, and the situation is expected to become clearer in the coming days. This transfer could define not only the fate of the two goalkeepers but also the overall strategy of the teams for the upcoming season. Tottenham remains one of the most active clubs in the transfer market, and such unexpected moves are capturing the attention of fans.