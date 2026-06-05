Preparation for the Next Flight: New Super Heavy and Starship Seen Together for the First Time

·301·Technology
Preparation for the Next Flight: New Super Heavy and Starship Seen Together for the First Time

At the Starbase spaceport in Texas, the Super Heavy Booster 20 launch vehicle and Ship 20 spacecraft appeared together in a single frame for the first time. Booster 20 was recently removed from the Mega Bay 1 complex and is currently heading to Massey's test site for cryogenic testing. Next to it, Ship 20, fully ready for new flights, can be seen. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Previously, it was reported that construction of the Gigabay, the largest production facility in SpaceX history, was proceeding rapidly at the Starbase spaceport. The company also shared the latest images of this massive structure. Additionally, after the successful 12th flight of the Starship system, significant damage was detected to one of the buildings at the launch complex, although the launch mount remained in nearly perfect condition.

SpaceX updated information on its Mars program on its official website and unexpectedly accelerated the timeline for Starship's first cargo missions to the Red Planet. The plans have been moved from 2030 to 2028. Such rockets will launch the next generation of Starlink satellites into orbit in the future, increasing the system's bandwidth several times over.

SpaceXStarshipSuper HeavyElon MuskSpace
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