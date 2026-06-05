History's First Trillionaire: Elon Musk Sets Record via SpaceX IPO

·113·Technology
History's First Trillionaire: Elon Musk Sets Record via SpaceX IPO

SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) is expected to take place on June 12, 2026, on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker SPCX. This event holds historical significance for Elon Musk, who is on the verge of becoming the world's first trillionaire. According to analysts, his wealth will surpass this unprecedented level following the IPO process. Ixbt.com reports .

According to updated information in the SpaceX IPO prospectus, the entrepreneur's stake in the company is valued at approximately $866.5 billion. If the planned share price is set at $135, SpaceX's total market capitalization could reach $1.77 trillion. This would place the company among the largest publicly traded corporations in the US after its listing.

Elon Musk will retain significant influence over the company: his control over SpaceX could exceed 82% after the IPO. However, documents note that he has committed to not selling shares for only one year after the offering. Afterward, he will have the opportunity to reduce his stake fully or partially, which could fundamentally change the company's ownership structure.

Musk's wealth has been growing steadily for over a decade, especially since Tesla shares began to rise sharply in 2013. He first became the world's richest person in 2021, surpassing Amazon's founder. According to Forbes, Musk's current wealth exceeds $820 billion, though these figures are expected to be updated in the coming days.

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