Sparkle Unveils Intel Arc Pro B70 Graphics Card with 32 GB Memory

At Computex 2026, Sparkle showcased a single-slot compact version of the Intel Arc Pro B70 graphics accelerator. The new device features a single-fan cooling system, with a primary focus on increasing compute density. According to Ixbt.com reports .

This graphics card comes with 32 GB of video memory (VRAM). By installing eight such accelerators in a system, the total memory capacity can be increased to 256 GB. This allows for the seamless operation of large artificial intelligence (AI) models with over 200 billion parameters. Such a configuration is primarily designed for next-generation compact servers and workstations.

The new model is based on the Battlemage architecture and runs on a full BMG-G31 chip with 32 Xe2 cores. The 32 GB memory capacity provides a significant advantage in AI inference tasks and complex content creation scenarios.

This version of the Intel Arc Pro B70 operates with a 160 W thermal design power (TDP), which is significantly lower than the standard 230 W found in dual-slot modifications. Power is delivered via a single 16-pin connector, and the maximum clock speed can reach up to 2800 MHz.