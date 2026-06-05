Elon Musk: Starlink V3 Speed Increases 10-Fold, Capacity 100-Fold

Elon Musk has revealed revolutionary details about the new generation of Starlink satellites scheduled for launch soon. The new Starlink V3 devices will have 10 times more bandwidth capacity than the V2 model, with each satellite capable of providing speeds exceeding 1 Tbit/s. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to the billionaire, plans are in place to launch 10 times more hardware into space than currently. As a result, the total capacity of the entire system will increase by more than 100 times. Additionally, the orbital altitude of the satellites will be lowered from 550 kilometers to 350 kilometers, significantly reducing signal latency (ping).

According to the laws of physics, the round-trip signal time will be less than 5 milliseconds. This metric puts the Starlink service on par with fiber-optic internet networks, even in the most remote corners of our planet. This creates ideal conditions for online gaming, 8K streaming, and remote work for gamers.

The first batch of Starlink V3 devices is expected to be launched into space in 2026 using the Starship launch vehicle. For reference, over 12 million subscribers in 160 countries worldwide currently use this service.