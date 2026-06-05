Elon Musk: Starlink V3 Speed Increases 10-Fold, Capacity 100-Fold

·94·Technology
Elon Musk: Starlink V3 Speed Increases 10-Fold, Capacity 100-Fold

Elon Musk has revealed revolutionary details about the new generation of Starlink satellites scheduled for launch soon. The new Starlink V3 devices will have 10 times more bandwidth capacity than the V2 model, with each satellite capable of providing speeds exceeding 1 Tbit/s. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to the billionaire, plans are in place to launch 10 times more hardware into space than currently. As a result, the total capacity of the entire system will increase by more than 100 times. Additionally, the orbital altitude of the satellites will be lowered from 550 kilometers to 350 kilometers, significantly reducing signal latency (ping).

According to the laws of physics, the round-trip signal time will be less than 5 milliseconds. This metric puts the Starlink service on par with fiber-optic internet networks, even in the most remote corners of our planet. This creates ideal conditions for online gaming, 8K streaming, and remote work for gamers.

The first batch of Starlink V3 devices is expected to be launched into space in 2026 using the Starship launch vehicle. For reference, over 12 million subscribers in 160 countries worldwide currently use this service.

Elon MuskStarlinkInternetTechnologyStarship
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Most Interesting Startups Want to Wean Users Off SmartphonesMost Interesting Startups Want to Wean Users Off SmartphonesYesterday, 17:26Wildberries and Russ Launch New Digital Health PlatformWildberries and Russ Launch New Digital Health PlatformYesterday, 17:21Supabase valuation doubles in 8 months to reach $10 billionSupabase valuation doubles in 8 months to reach $10 billionYesterday, 16:52Nearly 70% of Steam Users Have Switched to Windows 11Nearly 70% of Steam Users Have Switched to Windows 11Yesterday, 16:27Google and FBI Warn: Hackers Pose as Fake IT Staff in OfficesGoogle and FBI Warn: Hackers Pose as Fake IT Staff in OfficesYesterday, 16:25Laser System Capable of Bypassing iPhone and Satellite Protection UnveiledLaser System Capable of Bypassing iPhone and Satellite Protection UnveiledYesterday, 15:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body