Huawei Success: Premium Version of Pura X Max Becomes Popular

Huawei delivered 350,000 units of its new flagship foldable smartphone, the Pura X Max, to the market within the first 30 days after its launch. Interestingly, while the standard version sold 145,200 units, the much more expensive Collector’s Edition achieved an unexpected result with 198,500 units sold. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Regarding prices, the base model of the Pura X Max with 12+256 GB storage is priced at $1,600, while the 12+512 GB variant is valued at around $1,780. The Collector’s Edition is offered at $1,920 for 16+512 GB and $2,070 for 16+1 TB. On the first day of sales, the growth rate was 215% compared to the previous generation.

Technically, the Huawei Pura X Max features a 7.69-inch flexible WQHD+ OLED display and a 5.4-inch external screen. The device runs on the Kirin 9030 Pro processor, has a body made of composite materials, and includes a teardrop hinge and UTG protective glass.

The smartphone's autonomy is ensured by a 5,300 mAh battery, which supports 100 W wired and 80 W wireless charging. The camera system is based on XMAGE technology: it includes a 50 MP main camera, an additional 50 MP module, and a periscope telephoto lens. The device runs on the HarmonyOS 6.1 operating system.