Huawei Success: Premium Version of Pura X Max Becomes Popular

·168·Technology
Huawei Success: Premium Version of Pura X Max Becomes Popular

Huawei delivered 350,000 units of its new flagship foldable smartphone, the Pura X Max, to the market within the first 30 days after its launch. Interestingly, while the standard version sold 145,200 units, the much more expensive Collector’s Edition achieved an unexpected result with 198,500 units sold. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Regarding prices, the base model of the Pura X Max with 12+256 GB storage is priced at $1,600, while the 12+512 GB variant is valued at around $1,780. The Collector’s Edition is offered at $1,920 for 16+512 GB and $2,070 for 16+1 TB. On the first day of sales, the growth rate was 215% compared to the previous generation.

Technically, the Huawei Pura X Max features a 7.69-inch flexible WQHD+ OLED display and a 5.4-inch external screen. The device runs on the Kirin 9030 Pro processor, has a body made of composite materials, and includes a teardrop hinge and UTG protective glass.

The smartphone's autonomy is ensured by a 5,300 mAh battery, which supports 100 W wired and 80 W wireless charging. The camera system is based on XMAGE technology: it includes a 50 MP main camera, an additional 50 MP module, and a periscope telephoto lens. The device runs on the HarmonyOS 6.1 operating system.

HuaweiPura X MaxSmartphoneTechnologyHarmonyOS
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Most Interesting Startups Want to Wean Users Off SmartphonesMost Interesting Startups Want to Wean Users Off SmartphonesYesterday, 17:26Wildberries and Russ Launch New Digital Health PlatformWildberries and Russ Launch New Digital Health PlatformYesterday, 17:21Supabase valuation doubles in 8 months to reach $10 billionSupabase valuation doubles in 8 months to reach $10 billionYesterday, 16:52Nearly 70% of Steam Users Have Switched to Windows 11Nearly 70% of Steam Users Have Switched to Windows 11Yesterday, 16:27Google and FBI Warn: Hackers Pose as Fake IT Staff in OfficesGoogle and FBI Warn: Hackers Pose as Fake IT Staff in OfficesYesterday, 16:25Laser System Capable of Bypassing iPhone and Satellite Protection UnveiledLaser System Capable of Bypassing iPhone and Satellite Protection UnveiledYesterday, 15:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body