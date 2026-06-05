One UI 9.0 Beta Version Being Tested for Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

·124·Technology
One UI 9.0 Beta Version Being Tested for Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung has begun initial testing of the One UI 9.0 interface for its flagship smartphones — the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. A new firmware version intended for this series has appeared on the company's OTA update server, indicating that work on the major software update has entered an active phase. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The One UI 9.0 user interface was officially unveiled last month and is based on the Android 17 operating system. Initially, the beta program was announced as open for the new generation Galaxy S26 devices, but recent data suggests the company is also preparing an update for last year's flagships.

Currently, this firmware is intended only for internal testing and is not available for public use. The appearance of the new version on the server does not mean an immediate release, but it confirms that Samsung engineers have begun checking system stability on the S25 series smartphones.

Recall that the One UI 9.0 update is expected to include a number of innovations, such as expanded artificial intelligence capabilities, smoother interface animations, and improved security systems.

SamsungGalaxy S25One UI 9.0Android 17Technology
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