University of Cambridge Tests First AI-Designed Vaccine

Scientists at the University of Cambridge announced a revolutionary milestone: for the first time in vaccine history, the antigen, its key component, was fully designed using artificial intelligence and successfully tested in humans. Researchers state that this "superantigen" model ushers in a new era in medicine. Reported by Ixbt.com news source.

In the first phase of clinical trials, 39 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 50 participated at medical centers in Southampton and Cambridge. The vaccine targets viruses from the Sarbecovirus group, including SARS-CoV-2, which caused the COVID-19 pandemic, the SARS virus, and dangerous coronaviruses circulating among bats.

Trial results showed that the vaccine not only elicited a strong immune response against specific viruses but also against their close relatives. Experts believe the antigen's design principle offers protection against future, currently unknown viruses.

According to Professor Jonathan Heeney, this technology fundamentally changes the vaccine development approach. While traditional methods struggle to keep up with viral evolution, the new AI-driven approach aims to stay ahead of the virus and create universal protection.

Machine learning algorithms trained on global genetic sequence data of Sarbecovirus group viruses were used to create the antigen. The model identified common viral components and designed an immune component effective against multiple pathogens simultaneously. In the next stage, scientists plan to test the vaccine's efficacy in a larger group of volunteers.