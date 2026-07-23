Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is preparing to stun the world of football once again before the summer transfer window closes. The Riyadh-based side has begun taking the first steps toward signing Paris Saint-Germain and France national team winger Ousmane Dembele. If this deal goes through, the Saudi Pro League is expected to add another superstar to its ranks. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information from renowned sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Al-Hilal management has already made contact with the player's agent. Currently, the club is awaiting the 27-year-old attacking midfielder's approval. If Ousmane Dembele shows interest in the project, the Saudi side plans to initiate formal negotiations with the Paris club.

Financial power and new goals

Al-Hilal's ability to execute such massive transfers is supported by its financial stability. For context, 70 percent of the club's shares are owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, while the remaining 30 percent is controlled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). Such financial backing allows the team to attract top-tier players from anywhere in the world.

The team does not intend to limit its squad strengthening to just Ousmane Dembele. It was previously reported that the club was also in negotiations with Dutch talent Crysencio Summerville. However, the addition of an experienced and renowned player like Dembele would undoubtedly further enhance the team's prestige in the AFC Champions League and domestic competitions.

A new challenge for Dembele

Ousmane Dembele managed to prove himself at Paris Saint-Germain last season. Under the management of Luis Enrique, he became one of the key figures in the team. Nevertheless, the astronomical offers coming from Saudi Arabia are making even the stars playing for Europe's top clubs think twice.

The actions of Al-Hilal are also interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan, as this club is considered one of the strongest in our region and frequently competes against our representatives in continental tournaments. The move of a fast winger like Ousmane Dembele to the Saudi league will take the competition to a new level.

So far, Paris Saint-Germain has not issued an official statement regarding this situation. However, with little time left before the transfer window closes, Al-Hilal is expected to use all its resources to achieve its goal. If the transfer happens, it will become one of the most sensational deals of the current summer.