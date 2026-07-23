Al-Hilal prepares another transfer bombshell: Ousmane Dembele heading to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal continues to add world football stars to its squad. This time, the Riyadh-based club has begun serious efforts to sign Paris Saint-Germain and France national team winger Ousmane Dembele. If this transfer goes through, the prestige of the Saudi Pro League is expected to rise even further. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information provided by Sacha Tavolieri, the Al-Hilal management has already contacted the player's agent. Preliminary negotiations are currently underway between the parties. The Saudi club has made the French star its primary target for the summer transfer window and is prepared to spend a significant amount of money.

Negotiation process and financial capabilities

According to reports, Al-Hilal plans to first obtain the player's consent before starting official negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain. Ousmane Dembele moved from Barcelona to Paris last summer, but the Saudi club's financial offer is naturally enough to make any player think.

The financial power of Al-Hilal is not mentioned in vain. Reports indicate that 70 percent of the club's shares are owned by prominent businessman Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, while the remaining 30 percent is controlled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). Such a massive financial backing allows the club to purchase the world's most expensive players.

Ousmane Dembele is known for his speed and dribbling. His move to Al-Hilal could significantly increase the team's attacking potential. The squad currently features stars such as Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Kalidou Koulibaly. The addition of Dembele would make the Riyadh club one of the strongest teams not only in Asia but on a global scale.

So far, the Paris Saint-Germain management has not officially commented on the situation. However, if the player himself agrees to move to Saudi Arabia, the Parisians are expected to enter negotiations regarding the transfer fee. The football world may witness another sensational deal in this summer transfer window.