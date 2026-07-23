Another of Brad Pitt's daughters intends to officially drop her father's surname

Reports have emerged that actor Brad Pitt's daughter, Vivienne, is planning to officially drop her father's surname. She had previously identified herself as Vivienne Jolie in certain projects, opting not to use the "Pitt" surname.

Now, it is reported that Vivienne intends to change her surname in legal documents as well. However, there is currently no official confirmation that this process has begun or that a formal application has been filed.

Previously, another of Brad Pitt's daughters, Shiloh, also filed a request to remove her father's surname. She expressed her desire to use the name Shiloh Jolie in her documents.

Thus, if Vivienne also changes her surname, she could become the next of Brad Pitt's children to renounce the "Pitt" name.